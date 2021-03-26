Parents urged not to park on grass verge outside Newbridge school

Parents have been urged not to stop or park on the grass verge outside a Newbridge school.

The issue was raised at the local municipal district meeting last week.

The meeting heard that vehicles driving onto the grass verge outside Scoil Na Naomh Uilig in Rickardstown were eroding the grass.

The issue was raised by Councillor Peggy O’Dwyer who asked the Council to consider repairing the grass margins or providing an alternative option in the area outside the school.

The Council responded that the grass margin was installed to provide an area of protection for the footpath users.

A statement added: "Vehicles parking on the grass margin are predominately collecting children at school times and should not be parking there.

"The school, through the Department of Education, need to provide an agreed plan for dropping off and collecting children in a safe manner."

District Engineer Brenda Cuddy commented at the meeting that to install parking spaces outside the school would be an unsafe option for footpath users.

The meeting agreed to draft a letter to the principal of the school to help seek a solution.