UPDATE: Repairs to continue into the evening on major burst Naas water mains

Irish Water and Kildare County Council continue to carry out repairs following a major burst to a water main on the Kilcullen road which is impacting the supply to customers in Naas and surrounding areas.

"Crews are working to repair the burst main as quickly and as safely as possible in line with COVID-19 protocols, however, the repair is complex given the depth of the pipe and difficult ground conditions. To facilitate the repair works and to ensure the safety of the crews and commuters, traffic management is in place and the Kilcullen Road from the roundabout towards the Kilashee Hotel is closed until repairs have been completed," said Irish Water.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council have reconfigured the network in order to reduce the impact of the water supply disruption. Repairs are expected to continue until later this evening. Once the repairs are successfully completed, normal water supply will begin to be restored. It may take 1-2 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water has contacted customers who are registered on its vulnerable customer register.

"Irish Water and Kildare County Council understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thank customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. Irish Water and Kildare County Council regret any inconvenience caused. Our customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates please see the water supply and services section of the Irish Water website," it added.