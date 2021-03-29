Weather models show 'unusual' blast of cold air coming which could bring snow for Easter

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Weather models show 'unusual' blast of cold air coming which could bring snow for Easter

Weather models show 'unusual' blast of cold air coming which could bring snow for EasterCREDIT: Carlow Weather

Latest weather models show a blast of "very cold air" moving down Easter Monday, according to www.carlowweather.com forecaster, Alan O'Reilly.

He added: "This is very unusual looking and would have the potential to bring some snow also. Remains a long way off though so don't go writing snowy April stories yet.

"How cold could it get? Possibly a hard frost and down to as low as -5C Easter Monday night. Long, long way off yet in weather forecasting terms but one for fruit growers and gardeners to keep a close eye on. Oh and also maybe golfers."

Irish Weather Online experts said Easter Sunday night will see a sharp drop in temperatures.

Easter Monday and Tuesday are being shown as "much colder days with northerly winds of 50-80 km/hr and mixed wintry showers likely, some snow on hills."

Highs will only reach 4 to 6 C and lows -3 to +1 C, according to Irish Weather Online. 

The experts say there is "potential for a second wave of very cold temperatures to follow within a week".