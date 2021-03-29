Locals collect litter on back roads near Athy

Locals helped to collect litter along roadsides outside Athy at the weekend.

Garda Sean O’Mahony, Athy, residents on Saturday morning who concluded the final of three Saturdays clearing large volumes of discarded rubbish on the L8073 and L8067 from the junction with the N78 at Burtown through Russellstown Cross and on to Prussellstown Cross.

Gardaí said a number of items of litter have also been seized and an investigation has been commenced towards enforcement action against those who discard litter in public areas.

Littering is an offence with fines on-the-spot of €150 or if the offence is more serious, or the initial fine is unpaid, the offender can be taken to court and a fine of up to €4,000 can be issued.

Gardaí said: "There was great community spirit shown by all concerned over the last few weeks, well done everybody!"