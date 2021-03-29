Labour urges Bank of Ireland to re-think branch closures in Monasterevin and Kilcullen

The Labour Party has called on Bank of Ireland to reconsider its plans to close branches in Kilcullen and Monasterevin.

Senator Mark Wall said this move will be a blow to both towns and will cause problems for business and for the most vulnerable in both communities.

A petition signed by hundreds of people compiled by Kildare South Labour Party petition was handed over to Labour Finance Spokesperson, Deputy Ged Nash who presented it to CEO of Bank of Ireland Francesca McDonagh during a virtual meeting.

Senator Wall said: “There is a lot of worry in both towns about these proposed closures. Time and time again in responses and comments to the survey, comments such as this will affect my business and my ability to carry out cash transactions, this will affect my elderly mother, father and is not right. Not everybody is in a position to travel to another town were amongst the most common replies.”

“These closures will be a blow to both towns, we have asked Bank of Ireland for these closures to be paused at a minimum, there is no doubt from our petition that this will cause problems for Business and for the most vulnerable in both communities."

The politician urged Bank of Ireland to revisit its decision, which it said "is a regressive step" for these towns.

Senator Wall added: "We must fight these closures and we will continue to highlight the very valid issues in our petition.”