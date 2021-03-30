Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, March 30

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Barrett

Gorey, Wexford / Baltinglass, Wicklow / Moone, Kildare



Patrick (Paddy) Barrett, Gorey and formerly of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, Finsbury Park, London, and Stratford-on-Slaney, Wicklow. (Died suddenly on the 27th March, 2021 surrounded by his loving Family and the Nursing Staff of Middletown House). Pre-deceased by his sisters Sarah and Nan, brothers Jack, Jim and Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Sean and Kevin, daughter Angela, sisters Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters, grandchildren Mark, Rosie, Lily, Terri, Emma, Isla, son-in-law Leo, daughters-in-law Sandra and Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone on Wednesday, 31st March, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.(Social Distance Rules will apply in the Church and the Cemetery). For those who cannot attend the Funeral, Mass can be viewed on the following link : https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carers Ireland (Wexford Branch). The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad and difficult time and would be grateful if you would express your message of sympathy on the Condolence link below this notice.

he death has occurred of Brendan DUNNE

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare



DUNNE Brendan (Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 29th March 2021. Sadly missed by his loving family.

May Brendan Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Smullen

St. Monica's, Lullymore, Rathangan, Kildare



Michael (Mick) Smullen, St. Monica's, Lullymore, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, March 28th, peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Predeceased by his Wife Mona.

He will be very sadly missed by his Children Pauline, Gerard, Michelle, Leo, Raymond & John, brothers, sisters, daughters in law, son in law, brother in law, grandchildren especially his grandson Matthew (Australia),great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, neighbours & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Due to Government and HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place. Removal from his home on Tuesday evening at 6.30 to arrive at the Church of Assumption & St. Patrick, Rathangan at 7 o'clock (for family) neighbours & friends are welcome to line the Church Yard while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday morning at 10 o'clock (max 10 people) followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Mick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Those wishing to leave a message may do so on the Condolence Section below.

The Family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The death has occurred of James Vaughan

Campion Crescent, Melitta Road, Kildare Town, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving parents Seamus and Mary, sister Louise and her partner Colin, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May James Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with a maximum of 10 people to attend the church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live streamed on mcnmedia.tv.

Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Whelan (née Fitzpatrick)

727 Gouleyduff, Athy, Kildare



Predeceased by her parents Daniel and Mary and brothers Paddy, Dan and Tom. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, children Angela, Patrick, Martin, Joe, Oliver, Andrew and Cathy, sisters Marie and Liz, brothers Mick, Liam and John, son-in-law Pearse, daughters-in-law Joni, Helena, Maggie, Ber and Lisa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Pádraig, Dan, Sam, Katie, Jamie, Ciarán, Amy, Kara, Aoife, Lillie, Oliver and Fionn, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Wednesday afternoon (31st March) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Peter Connolly

Ballyteague, Kilmeague, Kildare



Peacefully at Naas Hospital with his wife by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Delia, and all the Cleary family in Philadelphia, sisters in law Joan Byrne (Kells) and Sylvia Lynam (Carbury) and brother-in-law Jack Murphy (Dublin).

Peter will be greatly missed by his many loving nieces and nephews both at home and abroad and by a wide circle of neighbours friends and former work colleagues in the ESB.

May Peter rest in peace.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Removal on Tuesday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 11am. Mass will be live-streamed on the Farewell friends Facebook page.

www.facebook.com/farewellfriendslivestreaming/

Burial afterwards in CrossPatrick Cemetery. House Private please.