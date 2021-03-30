Huge response from public on consultation about the future of the Curragh Plains

Hundreds of people have made submissions as part of a public consultation on the future of the Curragh Plains, it has emerged.

Kildare County Council said that as many as 500 submissions were received within 24 hours of an online forum at www.curraghplains.ie going live on March 15.

The Council in collaboration with the Department of Defence has hired a multi-disciplinary team, led by the Paul Hogarth Company, to develop a Conservation Management Plan and an Interpretation and Branding Strategy for the Curragh Plains.

This council said the project aims to highlight the importance of the Curragh Plains and develop policies and management actions that will ensure the area is appropriately conserved, managed, maintained and interpreted.

A recent local Municipal District meeting heard there were many passionate views included in the public input.

Mairéad Hunt, Senior Executive Officer, Strategic Projects and Public Realm Team confirmed that 500 submissions were received within 24 hours of the start of the online forum.

She added: “There has been a lot of really good feedback.

“People are really passionate in their views which is good to see.”

Ms Hunt said the €150,000 cost of the entire project is being borne by the Council and the Department of Defence.

The council believes that the success of the final plan will be achieved through engagement with the many stakeholders, consisting of a wide cross section of the local community including the Defence Forces, the Curragh Camp community, local businesses, residents groups in areas surrounding the Curragh, schools, the Curragh racecourse, Horse Racing Ireland, local farmers, and government agencies to name but a few.



Platform

In order to facilitate this engagement during Covid-19, with the current restrictions preventing face to face public consultations, the curraghplains.ie website is providing a platform for all stakeholders to have their say in the first phase of consultations.

The council said that “it’s vital that anyone with an interest in the Curragh Plains and its conservation and management, engage with this process, as it’s your views and opinions that help inform the outcome.”