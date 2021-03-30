A beautiful legacy: Losing her dad to cancer inspires Kildare woman to help others

Last Friday’s Daffodil Day was supported by Boots stores nationwide, including those in Kildare, which hosted virtual fundraisers and sold pins in store.

Boots employee, Lauren Cooke (26) from Caragh, lost her wonderful dad George, to cancer in September 2018.

George was diagnosed with stomach cancer just five months before he died, and had been perfectly fit and healthy before his short illness.

Lauren said George had always been ‘so positive and resilient’.

She explained: “As a family we thought, if anyone can get through this, Dad can”.

Lauren fondly remembers how her dad took on his cancer treatment with good humour and “was always on good form and would be having the craic in the hospital with the staff.’’



Sudden

George had been responding well to his chemotherapy treatment, however due to an infection was admitted to hospital and passed away unexpectedly two days later on September 18.

Lauren added: “He was 56, I never even viewed him as sick, if you met him down the main street you would have never thought he was sick.

“Dad always said to me if anything happens to me, I don’t want to be in hospital.

“It’s a world of difference to have a family member at home when they were sick.”

Lauren is a regional business manager for cosmetics brands No.7 and Liz Earle and supports the Boots beauty advisors in delivering an invaluable service to those going through cancer.

She said: “The Boots Cancer Beauty Advisor service has grown so much throughout the years.

“ It has opened up so many opportunities for customers to have a safe space.

“Due to chemotherapy and radiation, there are so many products that people can no longer use on their skin.

“A lot of people feel like so much is taken away from them, especially women.

“We knew Covid was a really lonely time, especially for people shielding and we still wanted to provide that safe space for people to ask things like ‘what serum can I use?’, or what products to create eyebrows.



Small thing that makes a difference

“Beauty seems like a small thing in the mix of what goes on with cancer, but it’s the familiarity that makes people feel comfortable and beautiful.

“The Boots Cancer Beauty Advisor service allows cancer patients to have a conversation with someone who can help them and get the information that they need.

“As the beauty industry expands, there is so much variety.

“It is enjoyable and the staff love doing it. Three of us in the store had a close family member with cancer. The support we gave to each other is phenomenal.

“For me when my dad was sick it was the small things that people did with me that made the difference.’’

As part of Boots Ireland’s partnership with the Irish Cancer Society, Boots Cancer Beauty Advisors are specifically trained to offer additional support to those with cancer, by providing individual make up and skincare advice to help patients to look and feel more like themselves again.

The free service is available from the comfort of patient’s homes as a virtual consultation via phone or video.

Anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis in Kildare can book an appointment free of charge online.

Each session takes approx 20 minutes and are available to book Monday through to Sunday.

To book a free consultation at a time that suits, visit www.boots.ie/no7/no7-book-an-appointment.