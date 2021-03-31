Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, March 31

The death has occurred of Teresa Conway (née Burke)

Sundays Well, Naas, Kildare



Conway (nee Burke), Teresa, Sundays Well, Naas, Co. Kildare, March 29th 2021, peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, beloved wife of the late Michael, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Michele and Sharon, sons-in-law Robert and Martin, grandchildren Harry, Lorcan, Eva and Ellen, sister Patricia, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Teresa. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence section below. Teresa's Funeral Service can be viewed on Thursday morning at 10am by clicking on the following link :

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/

The family thank everyone for their support and messages of condolence, but ask that due to the current pandemic that the house be kept for family only.

The death has occurred of John (Tony) Higgins

Formerly Ardreigh, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Maureen and Anne, brothers Laurence and Joseph, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Funeral Service will take place at 11am on Thursday morning (1st April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The service will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Hugh Thomas O'Reilly

Crodaun, Forest Park, Celbridge, Kildare / Beaumont, Dublin



Late of Coolgreena Road, Beaumont, Dublin 9. Suddenly and peacefully at his home, beloved son of the late Jane and Larry O'Reilly; sadly missed by his loving wife Martina, sons Alex and Jamie, brothers and sisters Fran, Liam, Marie and Robert, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends, his much loved work colleagues in the Aviation Industry and his beloved dog and loyal companion Ringo.

May Hugh Thomas Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 2nd April (Good Friday) max. 10 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend but who cannot due to the current restrictions, please leave your message for the family in the Condolence Section below. The family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this most difficult time.

The funeral cortege will leave Hugh Thomas' home at 10.30a.m. on route to the church, those who wish to line the route may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Hugh Thomas' Funeral on Friday at 11.00a.m. maybe viewed on the following link:

https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Barrett

Gorey, Wexford / Baltinglass, Wicklow / Moone, Kildare



Patrick (Paddy) Barrett, Gorey and formerly of Baltinglass, Co. Wicklow, Finsbury Park, London, and Stratford-on-Slaney, Wicklow. (Died suddenly on the 27th March, 2021 surrounded by his loving Family and the Nursing Staff of Middletown House). Pre-deceased by his sisters Sarah and Nan, brothers Jack, Jim and Robert. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons Sean and Kevin, daughter Angela, sisters Nora and Mary. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughter, sisters, grandchildren Mark, Rosie, Lily, Terri, Emma, Isla, son-in-law Leo, daughters-in-law Sandra and Siobhan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral arriving to the Church of the Blessed Trinity, Moone on Wednesday, 31st March, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by Burial in the adjoining cemetery.(Social Distance Rules will apply in the Church and the Cemetery). For those who cannot attend the Funeral, Mass can be viewed on the following link : https://narraghmoreandmoone.ie

Family Flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Carers Ireland (Wexford Branch). The family very much appreciate your support and co-operation during this very sad and difficult time and would be grateful if you would express your message of sympathy on the Condolence link below this notice.

The death has occurred of Brendan DUNNE

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare



DUNNE Brendan (Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 29th March 2021 (peacefully) in the wonderful care of the doctors, nurses and staff of Bloomfield Care Centre. Sadly missed by his wife Anne, children Evin, Lorcan and Aoife, Evin's partner Faye, Lorcan's partner Jean, son-in-law John, brother Seán, sisters Breda and Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Brendan Rest in Peace





Funeral Arrangements Later