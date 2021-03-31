End of an era: Popular Kildare pub for sale with a guide price of €400k

Finlay’s Pub & Off Licence which occupies a prominent and highly visible location on Dublin Street, opposite Market Square in Monasterevin town centre, is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

The property, which is zoned Town Centre, has excellent potential to generate a substantial rental income, according to the selling agent.

The property comprises the detached two storey licensed premises with off licence on the ground floor and a former restaurant on the first floor.

Internally, the property has a front area bar, rear lounge and games area together with a snug. To the rear there is a toilet block, rear smoking area, cold room and various stores.

There is an off-licence with own door access. Upstairs, there is a former restaurant (incl. dumb waiter) together with rear stores/office and toilets. Externally, there is a private car park.

The property has the benefit of being granted planning permission (Ref. No. 19/1192) in August 2020 for “demolition of storage sheds in rear yard, the construction of two two-storey, two-bed holiday homes in rear yard, conversion of first floor to staff living accommodation, re-location of cold room, provision of bin storage area, and all associated site works”

The property is a protected structure under Monasterevin Local Area Plan 2016 – 2022. It is also listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH).

Interest

The property is ideal for an owner occupier or as an investment property with good interest in the property already having only come on the market in the last few weeks. The property is for sale by private treaty with Jordan’s, which has issued a guide price of €400,00. Additional information is available through Stephen Talbot on 045 433550.