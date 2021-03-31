New Government fund for outdoor dining could create "plaza" areas in towns and villages

The Outdoor Dining Enhancement Scheme delivered in partnership between Fáilte Ireland and Local Authorities across

the country will have a budget of €17 and will create public spaces in cities, towns and villages.

Part One of the Scheme will provide funding for individual tourism and hospitality businesses to develop and increase their own outdoor seating capacity.

Funding allocated under Part Two will enable Local Authorities to develop permanent outdoor public dining spaces in towns and urban centres, similar to those that exist in various European cities.

The Scheme opens for initial applications on April 12th 2021.

Welcoming the initiative, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin said; “Outdoor dining is here to stay and Kildare businesses need financial supports to help them provide the facilities their customers need.

Today’s funding announcement will allow applicants apply for a grant of up to €4,000 (up to 75% of the ex-VAT cost of equipment purchased/installed).

"Costs for outdoor tables, chairs, umbrellas, electric heaters, screens/windbreaks, plant stands and wooden platforms will be

covered under the Scheme. Expenditure must be incurred between 1st April 2020 and 30th September 2021 and the scheme will open for applications on April 12th 2021 through Local Authority websites.



Senator O’Loughlin also explained that Part Two of the Scheme covers Weatherproofing & Outdoor Dining Infrastructure.

“This will support Local Authorities to upgrade and enhance streets and public spaces and implement weather-proofing solutions which will facilitate year- round outdoor dining in urban tourism centres. This element of the Scheme will facilitate medium-large scale, weather-proofed dining areas for a collective of businesses in a single zone/street, similar to those that exist in various

European cities. For example in Newbridge alone-Georges Street, outside The politican added that Bradbury's, part of the front car park in the centre of Newbridge and the green in front of Bord na Mona would be ideal as outdoor spaces.”

“Each Local Authority can apply for up to €200,000 for a maximum of 2

locations. Additional funding may be made available subject to the quality and

economic value of the proposals. Permanent robust and design appropriate

weatherproofing structures, including parasols, electric heaters, wind

breakers/screens and associated enabling works to accommodate these

interventions on a long-term basis will be included. Roof structures and

awnings will be considered subject to planning requirements being adhered

to.”

“I encourage all interested Kildare businesses to get in touch with Kildare

County Council after April 12 th to apply for these grants,” concluded Senator

O’Loughlin.