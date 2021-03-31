Free walk-in Covid-19 testing centre opens in Naas on Friday

As part of the HSE’s enhanced COVID-19 testing for local communities, three new ‘walk-in, no appointment necessary’ COVID-19 testing centres will open tomorrow 1st April for five to seven days to actively look for cases of COVID-19.

Four additional sites will open on Friday including one at Naas Racecourse from 11am to 7pm for five days.

These new temporary testing centres will replace the five pop up walk-in test centres that launched last week and are closing at 7pm today, 31st March.

The HSE continues to open asymptomatic walk-in centres in areas where the number of positive cases is particularly high. Increasing the number of people we test will help us better understand how and why the virus is spreading quicker in certain areas.

According to Niamh O’Beirne, HSE National Lead for Test and Trace: “Asymptomatic testing is another tool in our tool box to stop the spread of this virus, as one in five people who have COVID-19 do not display symptoms. These walk-in COVID-19 testing centres make it easier and quicker for people living in the areas, who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19, to get tested and ensure they are not able to spread the virus without realising it.

Our pop up walk-in testing centres target areas where there is the greatest risk of disease at the moment. There was a very significant uptake in all five temporary centres that were launched last week, and we hope to continue this at our new walk-in testing centres.”

Dr Miriam Owens, Director of Public Health, Community Healthcare (Dublin North City and County) said: “We were heartened by the local turnout at the five pop up, walk-in COVID-19 centres over the last 7 days. Getting tested is another action people can take to reduce the spread of this disease in our communities. We would urge people living near a walk-in test centre and who are concerned about COVID-19 to come forward for a free test”

Working with the National Ambulance Service, we aim to carry out 300-500 COVID-19 tests per day at each walk-in centre. Our current COVID-19 testing pathway has the capacity to complete 25,000 PCR tests per day, based on NPHET recommendations.

You can use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you:

are aged 16 years and over

do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to be tested

live within 5k of the walk-in testing centre

have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months

You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your results.

Social distancing measures will apply as people turn up for testing. If the waiting times are too long for you, you are welcome to come back on another day or time.

The testing centres will be open from 11am to 7pm. Specific opening dates are listed below.

Walk-in testing units will be open at the following locations:

Opening Thursday, 1 April:

City of Dublin Education and Training Board, Coláiste Eoin, Cappagh Road, Dublin 11, D11 AY65 (for 7 days)

Quay Street Car Park, Quay Street, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin, K32KD57 (for 7 days)

Navan O’Mahonys GAA Club, Paddy O'Brien Park, Brews Hill, Dillonsland, Navan, Co. Meath, C15 V383 (for 5 days)

Opening Friday, 2 April: