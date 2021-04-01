New buildings being looked at for court services in North Kildare

Court facilities in North Kildare are to be upgraded with the search for possible new buildings underway.

Kildare TD, James Lawless said today he had received confirmation from the Minister of Justice that Kildare North is in line for courthouse upgrade

He was updated on the situation during an annual budget review meeting between the Justice Committee and the Minister of Justice. He was informed the potential of new buildings also being examined now.

“This is excellent news that Kildare north has been confirmed as a location to receive funding for a new courthouse upgrade. I have made representations to the Department of Justice regarding that the court services in Kildare North are currently operating at capacity. They are under severe pressure due to the volume of work they are expected to complete and the growing area the court services must cover here in Kildare,” said the TD.

Court services for North Kildare are currently held in Naas Courthouse. They were held in Kilcock prior to that, but the building was deemed unsuitable.