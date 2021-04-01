Vehicle seized after Kildare gardaí discover it's had no tax for 515 days
Fine issued
A vehicle was found to have remained untaxed for almost a year and a half after Kildare gardaí stopped it at a checkpoint.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint as part of #OperationFanacht when they pulled the driver over. Using the #MobilityApp it was found the vehicle had been untaxed for 515 days. It was seized and a fine was issued.
Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a checkpoint as part of #OperationFanacht when they stopped this vehicle. Using the #MobilityApp it was found that it had been untaxed for 515 days.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) April 1, 2021
The vehicle was seized. Fixed Charge Penalty Notice issued.#StaySafe #HoldFirm pic.twitter.com/VaosXNPGXh
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on