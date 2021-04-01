New restaurant plans for Newbridge

Plans for a new restaurant are in the pipeline for Newbridge.

Tapeford Limited wants permission to change Swift Supplies, Edward Street, Gandouge Lane from retail use to a sit down restaurant and delivery service.

The company wants to demolish the south facing wall and reconstruct it at a different angle and take down part of the south-west facing wall. The plans also allow for a new main entrance door, internal modification and alterations.

The plans were lodged with Kildare County Council on March 30. Submissions can be made by May 3 and a decision is due on May 24.

The file is currently being validated by the local authority's planning department to make sure all the documentation is in order. This happens with every planning file before it can be considered.