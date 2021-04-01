Plans lodged for brand new Kildare school

Plans for a brand new building for St Anne's Special School have been lodged with Kildare County Council.

The Board of Management wants to demolish the original single storey school building (apart from the single storey extension), and the two existing prefabricated units located to the side and rear of the existing school on the Curragh.

The demolition works will make way for a new Special Educational Needs (SEN) school consisting of a new single storey Junior School building, a two storey/part three storey Senior School building and landscape works.

Solar photovoltaic panels (PV) have also been included on the roofs of the new buildings.

The new building will house 11 classrooms for special educational needs students along with associated support accommodation, to include a GP Room, staff facilities, specialist rooms, a two-storey link corridor block between the Junior and Senior Schools, ancillary accommodation together with outdoor hard and soft play areas, new canopies to play areas, a replacement canopy to the existing bus set down area, all-weather pitch, sensory garden and polytunnel, additional staff parking areas, and an additional site exit onto the R413 public road to the south east corner of the site (Kilcullen side of existing entrance) to facilitate an in-out traffic flow, new boundary treatments and all associated siteworks and the provision of a single storey temporary prefabricated administration office for the duration of the works.

The single storey prefabricated accommodation constructed to the front of the site will be removed on completion of the permanent school accommodation. Permission is also sought for a temporary site entrance for construction traffic onto the R413 public road to the north west corner of the site (M7 side of existing entrance) for the duration of the works.

The application was submitted on March 30. Submissions can be made by May 3 and a decision is due on May 24.



