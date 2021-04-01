Kildare man (96) still waiting for his Covid-19 vaccine

A 96-year-old man is still waiting for his Covid-19 vaccine - possibly one of the oldest in the country not to have received the life-saving jab.

Retired farmer Paddy McNamara, who is cared for in his own home in Castledermot, Co Kildare should have been among the first cohort to receive their vaccinations in February.

However, his family said he is still waiting for a vaccine date so that he can have some peace of mind.

'Paddy is 96 years of age and although he is housebound and a little deaf, his mental faculties are excellent, Paddy’s daughter-in-law Mags McNamara said.

'He has not, as yet, received his Covid-19 vaccination and is extremely upset and stressed as he feels he has been completely overlooked.

'He asks me every day: ‘is there any news of the vaccine yet?’

'He cannot understand why they have skipped him and moved on to vaccinate a younger age demographic.'

Because Paddy is confined to his home and uses a walking frame for short distances, he cannot visit a GP or vaccination clinic.

Therefore his family said they will have to wait for a HSE community nurse to give him the jab.

'Many people 10 years younger than Paddy have already had the vaccine in the local area,' Mags added.

'My own mother is 84 and has had the two vaccines.'

Paddy, whose wife Moira died a number of years ago, loves to chat on farming matters with his grandchildren, but he finds 'phone calls difficult.

The family said they are very worried about transmission as his sole night-time carer, his daughter Ann, also works in the local shop.

“I care for him during the day but I also have a school-going child and although I contracted Covid a few months ago, we are all still terrified of passing it to him,' Mags explained.

Mags said that not having the vaccine means Paddy doesn’t have the peace of mind like other people his age.

'If he was in a nursing home, he would be vaccinated by now, so we feel he is losing out because he is at home,' she added.

The HSE was contacted for a response in relation to this matter and issued the following statement:

"The HSE cannot comment on individual cases. Maintaining a client's confidentiality is not only an ethical requirement for the HSE, it is also a legal requirement as defined in the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) along with the Data Protection Acts 1988-2018.

"When a client or family makes personal information public, this does not relieve the HSE of its duty to preserve/uphold client confidentiality at all times.

"Vaccination Group 3 applies to People aged 70 or older, this group will be contacted by their General Practitioner (GP) when their vaccine is available. If a person in this group does not have a GP, they can call the HSE COVID-19 helpline 1850 24 1850 for advice. Further information is available on the HSE website: https://www2.hse.ie/ screening-and-vaccinations/ covid-19-vaccine/rollout- covid-19-vaccines-ireland.html "