Gardaí investigating after criminal damage caused to Newbridge creche
File Photo of Garda Station lantern
A golf ball thrown through the window of a creche in Newbridge.
The incident happened in the Moorefield area at around 8pm on Friday, March 25 last.
Gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at a creche in Moorefield, Newbridge, Co Kildare on the 25th March 2021.
"A window was damaged at the property.
"Investigations are ongoing."
