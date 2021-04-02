Gardaí investigating after criminal damage caused to Newbridge creche

A golf ball thrown through the window of a creche in Newbridge.

The incident happened in the Moorefield area at around 8pm on Friday, March 25 last.

Gardaí said: "Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at a creche in Moorefield, Newbridge, Co Kildare on the 25th March 2021.

"A window was damaged at the property.

"Investigations are ongoing."