Kildare Death Notices for today: Good Friday, April 2

The death has occurred of Eamon Bonham

Woodlawn, Allenwood, Kildare / Salthill, Galway



Formerly of Salthill, Galway, Naas, Co. Kildare and Birmingham, UK. Passed peacefully at the Hermitage Clinic, Lucan surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Ann Marie and Tina, son Mark, sons-in-law Martin and Oscar, daughter-in-law Caitríona, , grandchildren Aaron, Ryan, Ruadháin, Béibhínn and Brónagh, brother Ger, sisters Mary and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eamon rest in peace.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.

Mass will be live-streamed on the Allen Parish Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Allen-Parish-Kildare-261327067276783 Removal on Monday morning to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Allenwood for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Corbans cemetery, Naas.

The death has occurred of Cornelius (Con) Colbert

Foxfield Road, Raheny, Dublin / Athea, Limerick / Kill, Kildare



Name: Con Joseph Colbert. D.O.B: 26 February 1937. Died: 31st March 2021.

Cornelius (Con) Colbert (Foxfield Road, Raheny) formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick and Kill, Co. Kildare on 31st March 2021 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his devoted wife Anne, beloved sisters Teresa, Breda and Nora, daughters Clare, Kathy and Anne-Marie, sons Paul, Andy, John, Mark, Connie, and his loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Due to the current Government restriction a Private Family Funeral will take place on Saturday, April 3rd, in St. John the Evangelist Church, at 10am this service will be live streamed on https://kilbarrackfoxfieldparish.ie Followed by burial in Balgriffin Extension Cemetery. Should you like to leave a message of condolences for Con’s family please do so in the link below.

The death has occurred of Albert Crabb

Monasterevin, Kildare



Crabb Albert, Birmingham, England and formerly of Old Grange, Monasterevin. 16th March 2021, (peacefully) after a short illness in Birmingham. Predeceased by his father William, mother Margaret, his sisters Nancy, Florrie and Olive. Sadly missed by his partner June, sons Mark, Adrian & Albert, daughters Deborah & Amanda, daughter-in-law Tracy, Marcus, grandchildren, Sarah, Melissa, Daniel, Jamie, Lauren & Lorna, great-grandchildren, brother William, sisters Sylvia & Barbara, sister-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law Martin & Michael, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

At Rest

A private Funeral Mass will take place due to Government advice and HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral home, Newbridge on Wednesday to arrive at St. Evin’s Cemetery, Monasterevin for burial at 11am.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP Condolence section below.