Newbridge footballer and friend to run 104 miles over 48 hours in memory of late grandfather Lauri Murray

Two Newbridge lads are undertaking a mammoth run over the next three days to raise much needed funds in aid of the Alzheimers Society of Ireland.

Ryan Moore and Daryl Philips are taking on the David Goggins challenge of 4x4x48 from today, Good Friday through to Easter Sunday. This entails a four mile (6.5km) run every four hours for 48 hours. This will add up to a total of 104 miles (169km).

"We are doing this after watching the great Jack Charlton documentary yesterday evening and in memory of my grandfather Lauri Murray," said Ryan.

"This is a big challenge for us and for a well worthy cause. The charity which we are supporting is the Alzheimer’s society of Ireland. We would appreciate any donation possible."

Lauri was an integral part of Moorefield GAA club and was a hugely popular man in the local community.

So far, the lads have raised over €2,300. To donate click here