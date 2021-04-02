Walk-in Covid-19 test centre opens in Naas

A walk-in Covid-19 test centre has opened at Naas Racecourse.

It is one of four such centres that have opened to provide virus tests for people who do not have any symptoms.

The others are located at Crumlin GAA club, the regional sports centre in Athlone and at the Town Hall car park in Ballinasloe.

Read more County Kildare news

Three other centres opened yesterday (Thursday) at Balbriggan, Finglas and Navan.

The Naas and Athlone facilities will be open for five days - while Crumlin will be open for seven and Ballinasloe for three.

Anyone over 16 years of age can attend without a referral from a GP and are open to people who have not tested positive for Covid-19 in the last six months.

Those attending are also asked to bring photo identification.