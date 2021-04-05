Kildare Property Watch: Spacious apartment living at Simmonstown Manor, Celbridge

A spacious apartment at 66 Simmonstown Manor, Celbridge, is on the market with Coonan Property.

This owner-occupied property is in excellent condition throughout and extends to a spacious 850 sq ft (78.97 sq m), according to the selling agent.

The interior space offers bright and generously proportioned living accommodation, comprising of a long central hall leading into a large open plan kitchen and living room.

Off the hallway there are two double bedrooms including the master ensuite, a main bathroom, storage closet and utility room — a rare find in apartment living.

Another unique feature is the 80 sq ft balcony with views of Celbridge Abbey and the meticulously maintained grounds of Simmonstown Manor.

Upgrade

The property has been upgraded from the original spec and now boasts an underfloor heating system and boost heating which radiates from the ceiling.

The current owners have taken great pride in the apartment’s presentation and finish which surely leaves very little for the new owner to do.

Simmonstown Manor is a highly sought after development located on the edge of Celbridge Village, just a stone’s throw from the River Liffey and a five minute walk to the Main Street with all local amenities, public transport, shops, restaurants and schools nearby.

This property would suit first-time buyers and investors alike.

The property is on the market with a guide price of €225,000. For further information please contact Michael Wright on 01 628 8400 or email mickw@coonan.com.

See more photos of the property below: