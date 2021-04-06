Kildare boutiques donate items to charity fundraiser

Tis Friday, Lorraine Keane is back with Fashion Relief TV – her sustainable fashion fundraiser with Oxfam Ireland.

After Lorraine and Brendan Courtney teamed up for a nationwide donation drive, the Fashion Relief team are springing back after a short break with rails packed full of pre-loved, brand-new and designer clothing, bags, shoes and accessories.

Broadcaster Lorraine Keane said: “A great part of Fashion Relief is that we get to work with amazing Irish retailers and designers, supporting them to donate their end of line or excess stock to us instead of sending it to landfill – a more sustainable solution for people and planet. We’ve had incredible donations from local Kildare boutiques, including Aria Boutique in Naas and Divine in Maynooth – so I’d like to give a much deserved shout out to them for their support of Fashion Relief.

“Thanks to the generosity of donors we have created our very own little Fashion Relief circular economy – as long as people and businesses continue to donate fabulous items, we will continue to have fabulous bargains up for grabs.”

Along with their network of shops, Fashion Relief is part of Oxfam’s solution to ‘throwaway fashion’, encouraging people to donate pre-loved items and reduce the amount of clothes that end up in landfill as well as shopping second-hand to give pre-loved clothes a longer life. So, by bagging a bargain from Fashion Relief you’ll be shopping more sustainably and doing your bit for people and planet. What’s not to love?

Keane continued: “As expected, we’ll be showcasing beautiful pre-loved and brand new pieces from the wardrobes of some of Ireland’s most fashionable women as well as from designers and boutiques from all over Ireland. People who tune in can click on the items they love and buy them then and there on Fashion Relief TV!

“I’ve seen first-hand how the profits raised help some of the poorest and most at risk people through Oxfam’s work. Even though things may have slowed down or come to a stop here, humanitarian crises are continuing and in some cases worsening across the world.

“Just three weeks ago, a massive fire swept through the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. The fires left 10,000 families displaced and in urgent need of basics like food and water. Hundreds more were injured. This was yet another devastating blow to the Rohingya people who fled shocking violence and persecution in Myanmar. Oxfam continues to be able to support and respond to crises like this because of the generous support of people who shop with and donate to Oxfam Ireland.”

The show will be packed full of brand-new and pre-loved donated clothes, shoes and accessories, as well as a host of designer labels like Preen, Celine, Ganni and Alexander McQueen, pieces donated by Laura Whitmore, Caroline Downey and Lorraine Keane, and much loved Irish labels like Aideen Bodkin, Louise Kennedy and Fee G – at bargain prices.

To celebrate the re-launch of the show Keane also has an incredible giveaway via Instagram. All people have to do to enter is RSVP for Fashion Relief TV via http://www.oxfamireland.org/ fashionrelief, take a screen shot and post it to Instagram with the hashtag #FashionReliefTV to be in with a chance to win a Loulerie necklace. People have until Friday at 6pm to enter.





Fashion Relief TV will air from Keane’s home at 7pm on Friday 9th April on www.fashionrelief.ie.

















