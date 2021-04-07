Gardaí said they "engaged" with residents of caravan encampment in Curragh

Locals in the Sunnyhill area of the Curragh Plains have complained about illegal dumping in an area where a caravan encampment was located for a number of days.

Up to 25 caravans moved into the area over the course of a few days beginning early last week - but most were all gone on Monday of this week.

Gardaí said they engaged with the residents of the caravans but could not say if any €100 fines were issued for non-essential travel outside the current 5km limits under the public health guidelines.

Locals sent in photographs of rubbish dumped in areas near where the encampment was.

The dumped material consisted of household rubbish as well as construction and garden waste and larger plastic and steel items.

A Garda statement said: "Gardaí engaged with the residents of an encampment in Co. Kildare this weekend."

The statement continued: "The Health Act 1947 (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2020, as amended, are currently in force.

"In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

"Where Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate."

Almost a year ago, dozens of caravans were located at the Kildare town side of the Curragh Plains for several weeks.

Gardaí and the Department of Defence said they were unable to move on the encampment as the area was deemed an official residence under Covid-19 lockdown rules.