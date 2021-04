A €1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a family pet in Rathangan.

Ross, a black and white collie, went missing from the Rathangan area on Saturday, March 27.

The owner is offering a €1,000 reward for information leading to the return of the pet.

All information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Please call 083 424 0937 or 086 837 7208.