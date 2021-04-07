Gaelic Burger & Coffee - great new outdoor dining option between Naas and Newbridge

A fantastic new outdoor gourmet dining option for breakfast, lunch and dinner has just opened a couple of minutes from Tougher’s outside Naas.

Gaelic Burger & Coffee, located near Ladytown junction, has ample car parking and is serving the public from 9am to 9pm every day.

Chefs serve on-demand gourmet burgers and fresh cut chunky chips along with speciality coffee and snacks.

Most Unique Hamburger

The operators believe they are “probably the most unique Irish hamburger offering available”.





The super tasty menu includes a wide range of fries as well as the famous Gaelic Burger, plus the Cheese Burger and the Bacon Burger.

A Full Breakfast Bap is available all day.

Why not also try the Bacon Egg Bap or the Sausage Bap?

Other lunch offerings include the Gaelic Cheesy Steak Sub or the Chicken Sub.





Call & Collect

Gaelic Burger & Coffee recently launched a Call & Collect service so that local households or offices can ring in their order and pick it up soon after.

The business is also planning a delivery service in coming weeks which will bring freshly prepared food and beverages to your door.

Corporate packages are available on request for business lunches.



Fresh Quality

At Gaelic Burger & Coffee, all produce is freshly made daily — strictly no frozen or processed foods.

Each beef patty is mixed and pressed daily.

The owners said: “We are lifelong advocates of supporting local produce, ethically sourced and fair-traded products.



Great Coffee

“Our coffee is probably just as great as our food if not better.

“Our coffee is sourced and roasted locally in Kildare. Each shot is weighed, timed and measured to a specific recipe to ensure a consistently great coffee every time.”

Open 7 days

Gaelic Burger & Coffee is open seven days: Monday to Wednesday, Friday, 9am to 9pm. Thursday to Saturday, 9am to 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 9pm. Phone orders available at (087) 118 3572.

Check out Gaelic Burger on Facebook for the latest updates.

If you would like to drop by, feel free to sample the delicious food and coffee at the Google maps link below:

https://goo.gl/maps/rvmVfdNEGArefCGz7.