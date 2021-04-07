Countryside hideaway! Derelict cottage on 7 acres for sale in Kildare

Derelict cottage on 7 acres for sale in Kildare

The derelict cottage for sale

A derelict cottage and shed on seven acres (2.79 Hectares) is for sale in south Kildare. 

The asking price for the property in Battlemount, Narraghmore is €150,000.

The property comprises a 7 acre paddock currently in permanent pasture with a derelict cottage and shed.

There are natural hedgerows giving excellent shelter.

It's described as an ideal site for a completely new residence, subject to planning permission.

