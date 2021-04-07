COVID-19 LATEST: Five deaths and 423 new cases
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
4 of these deaths occurred in April, and 1 in February.
There has been a total of 4,732 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 6th April, the HPSC has been notified of 423 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 239,325* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
- 219 are men / 201 are women
- 73% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 30 years old
- 199 in Dublin, 41 in Kildare, 23 in Meath, 20 in Galway, 18 in Westmeath and the remaining 122 spread across 19 other counties.
As of 8am today, 232 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 56 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 4th 2021, 936,087 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 663,411 people have received their first dose
- 272,676 people have received their second dose
