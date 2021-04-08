Kildare Deaths, March 8, 2021

Pa Keogh, Whitethorn View, Clownings, Newbridge

The death has occurred of Pa Keogh, Whitethorn View, Clownings, Newbridge. He passed away peacefully at St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Tom and Patricia (Jo). Sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Teresa, sons Rory and Luke, brothers Flagon, Thomas and John, sister Frances, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, father-in-law Peter, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Pa's Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the Newbridge Parish website:https://www.newbridgeparish.ie/parish-church

Manuel (Manolo) Lorenzo, Royal Meadows, Kilcock, Kildare / Maynooth

The death has occurred of Manuel (Manolo) Lorenzo, Royal Meadows, Kilcock, Kildare / Maynooth. Lorenzo, Manuel (Manolo), Royal Meadows, Kilcock and late of Maynooth, Co. Kildare, April 4th 2021, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, deeply regretted by his lovng sons Jose, David and Andrew, their mother Ecila, daughters-in-law Gra, Ciara and Caoimhe, grandchildren A.J., Amíah, Céila, Ruben, Jesse and Ollie, sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Manuel.

Manuel will be leaving his residence on Thursday morning at approx. 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, for those that would like to line the route in a socially distanced manner.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by going to the following link

http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/