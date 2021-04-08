Sallins bypass opens tomorrow

The new Sallins bypass will open to traffic at 11am tomorrow (Friday).

The bypass, which commences at Naas distributor road at Millenium Park, includes the new Junction 9a Osberstown interchange, a new Sallins Roundabout and terminates at the Clane Road.

It is the second phase of the overall project to be delivered.

The first phase, the M7 widening, was completed and opened to traffic on the November 19 2019. bypass openingwill provide greater accessibility to and from the M7 to Naas, Sallins and environs.

The opening will not include the new link road from the Sallins Bypass to Sallins Village, which is expected to open later this year.

Fianna Fail TD James Lawless said: "I am delighted to see these infrastructural improvements become reality having campaigned for them for over twenty years. This investment in local road infrastructure will provide immediate relief to my own village of Sallins which has been beset by traffic for decades. It will also greatly improve motorway access and traffic flows for residents all around Naas, Clane, Straffan, Prosperous and beyond."

Another Sallins resident, Cllr Carmel Kelly, said the opening along with the development of community lands "will transform Sallins."

Sinn Féin TD Reada Cronin said the opening will be will be a welcome boost to traffic flow and motorway access for the local communities and businesses.

Dep Cronin added "nobody wants to be inching along, burning fuel, losing patience, either on the commute to work or to get the children to school, where a car journey is necessary."