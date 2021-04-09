Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, April 9

The death has occurred of Marie Caffrey (née Farrell)

Ashleigh House, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at home under the care of her loving husband Albert and family. Cherished and sadly missed by her husband Albert, children Franz, Tammy, Levi, Becky and Vicki, sisters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, relatives and a wide circle of friends and neighbours.

Grant Marie Eternal Rest and Peace

In the interest of public health, Marie's funeral will be private. Her family thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time. A private family mass will be celebrated on Friday, the 9th April at 2pm in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people.

The Mass may be viewed by livestream on www.parishofathy.ie

Interment afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy. Friends and neighbours are welcome to stand along the route to the Church and Cemetery while following social distancing rules. Marie's family will walk from the Kildare Road traffic lights to St. Michael's Parish Church on Friday afternoon from approx. 1.45pm.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

House private please.