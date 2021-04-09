Car doors opened in search for valuables in Naas estate
File Photo of Garda Station lantern
Gardaí have reminded motorists to ensure they securely lock their vehicles at night.
A number of unlocked cars in the Sunday's Well residential area of Naas were opened and searched at the weekend.
The incidents happened to vehicles parked in driveways or outside homes over the course of Saturday night.
Gardaí also urged motorists not to leave any valuables in cars.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on