Call for increase in grant levels for adapting homes for older people or occupants with disabilities

Senator Mark Wall has called on the Minister for Housing to make urgent changes to the maximum grant levels under the Housing adaption and Housing Aid grant schemes which are administered by each Local Authority.

Minister Darragh O'Brien told Senator Wall's Labour Party colleague Deputy Duncan Smith that a review was underway.

The Athy-based politician said: “These grants have over many years provided a lifeline for those with disabilities and medical

conditions who want to remain in their homes. In doing so it has saved the state millions of pounds in hospital costs. The grants have also allowed our older population to upgrade their homes and insulate them to a very comfortable degree.

"The problem is now the grant levels have not changed for a long number of years and the quotes that those that need adaption to their homes are getting have risen dramatically above the €30,000 current limit."

In his reply the Minister stated that officials from his Department are currently reviewing the maximum grant limits and he expects this work to be completed in the coming months.

He said it would be premature to make any changes to the grant schemes pending completion of this review.

Senator Wall said he was aware of a number of cases where the cheapest quote is over 50% higher than the current limit and, in some cases, almost 100% higher than the current limit.

He added: "I am trying to help families; whose loved ones remain in hospital simply because they cannot get a contractor to complete the works for the current grants offered by the local authorities.

"It is causing a lot of stress for families and the Minister and his Department need to move quickly with this review.

"Time is running out for many families to secure their loved homes in their own homes where they want to be and with some movement on these grant levels, they could be”.

The Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability assist people in private houses to make their accommodation more suitable for their needs.

The administration of the grants including their assessment, approval and prioritisation, is the responsibility of the local

authorities.

The minister said the processing of housing grant applications can and has continued throughout the pandemic, but at a slower pace.

Works under the housing adaptation grants can continue to be undertaken during the Level 5 restrictions in construction where the homeowner is agreeable.

The minister added: "Should an applicant have difficulty finding a contractor to quote for or undertake works, the majority of local authorities can provide applicants with a list of local building contractors who are active on housing grant type works in the area.

"Officials from my Department are currently reviewing the maximum grant limits and I expect this work to be completed in the coming months. It would be premature to make any changes to the grant schemes pending completion of this review."