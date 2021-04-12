LATEST: Kildare Gardaí want to speak to driver of this car which left scene of collision

Kildare Gardaí are investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday on the Castledermot to Baltinglass road between 8am and 8.30am in which one of the drivers involved failed to remain at the scene.

A Garda spokesperson said: "We are looking to speak to the driver of what we believe to be a grey/silver Audi, possibly a 2012 year.

"There was a body kit on this car and the passenger wing mirror was missing.

"There is further damage done to the front of the car.

"Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact Castledermot Garda Station on 059 9144112, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."