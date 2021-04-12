Green light for new GP surgery in Naas area
Kildare Co Council has granted planning permission for a new GP practice in Naas.
Two retail units will be merged and converted into the medical facility in Morell Shopping Centre in Morell Manor.
The estimated construction value of the development is nearly €200,000, according to Construction Information Services.
The ground floor GP practice will have a floor area of 128 square metres.
The planning application was lodged with the Council in early January.
