Hundreds of Kildare people in waiting list for passports

There is a total of 1,700 people living in Co Kildare currently waiting for a passport, according to figures from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

This figure is higher than most counties but less than Dublin (12,400), Cork (3,400), and Galway (1,800).

Waiting lists in counties in Ulster are also high possibly due to an increase in application following Brexit - Antrim including Belfast city has a backlog of 4,100 while Down has a backlog of 2,700.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said that the Passport Service has a comprehensive plan in place to resume all services, in line with the National Framework for Living with Covid-19. He added: “When operations resume at Level 4, all applications received via Passport Online will be processed.

“The Passport Service is confident, taking into account measures to ensure a safe workplace, that any Passport Online backlog can be cleared in six to eight weeks.”

Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell had raised the issue by asking the minister for the current figures for those awaiting passports by county due to the postponement of services, the expected wait times for passports once processing resumes and the steps being taken to quickly deal with the backlog.

Mr Coveney added: “There are currently approximately 1,700 paper based applications in the system. The Passport Service plans to resume processing of routine paper based applications at Level 3 of the framework.”