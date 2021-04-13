REST IN PEACE - Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, April 13

The death has occurred of Monica Walsh (née Norman)

Kilwogan Manor, Celbridge, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Walsh (nee Norman), Monica, Kilwogan Manor, Celbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Walkinstown, Dublin, April 10th 2021, peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving son Derek, daughter Fiona, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Katie, Megan, Jacob and Matthew, sisters Dolores and Patsy, brothers Seamus and Tony, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Monica. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Monica's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Wednesday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Monica's Funeral Cortége will be leaving her residence on Wednesday morning at approx. 10:30am en-route to St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of John Dalton

9 Branswood, Athy, Kildare



Peacefully, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Maureen, siblings Eileen, Mark, Christy, Mary and Bridie. Deeply regretted by his loving sons Mark and Des, brother Paddy, daughter-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, granddaughters Cliodhna and Orlaith, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm on Tuesday afternoon (13th April) in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 10 people. The Mass will be livestreamed, see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of Olive (Ollie) Hurley

St. Patrick's Park, Rathangan, Kildare



Hurley, Olive (Ollie), St. Patrick’s Park, Rathangan, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. 9th April 2021. Predeceased by her daughter baby Majella, great-grand daughter baby Mary, brothers Jimmy & Tommy. Deeply regretted by her partner Pius, her sons & daughters Ger, Alan, Martina, Theresa & Marie, her grandchildren, Tracey, Majella, Max, Martin, Stephanie, Poppy, Gemma, Scott, Mikey, TJ, Leon, Romy, & Arlo, great-grandchildren, Kerrie, Stacie, Tianna, Taylah, Jake, Tirnan, Ben, Charlie, Bonnie, Fionn, Rosie, Gracie, Blair & Jack, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Ollie Rest in Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice & HSE restrictions on public gatherings. Removal by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors on Wednesday from her daughter Marie's residence, Monasterevin, to arrive at St. Patrick's Parish Church, Rathangan for 11am Mass.

Ollie's Mass will be lived streamed on https://www.youtube.com/c/icatholicplayer

Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, which will be lived streamed at 1.45pm on www.vimeo.com/event/153499.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to a local charity of your choice.

Those who would have liked to attend funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can leave their condolences on the RIP Condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Kinsella

Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Kildare



Kinsella, Patrick (Pat), Laurence Avenue, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, April 12th 2021, peacefully at St. James's Hospital, beloved husband of the late Pauline and predeceased by his loving siblings Stephen,Molly, Kitty, Richard and Peter.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Bridie and Reecie, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Patrick. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : http://maynoothparish.org/live-streaming/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

Patrick's Funeral Cortége will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St.,Maynooth on Thursday morning at approx. 10:40am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of James (Jimmy) MURRAY

Broadfield, Naas, Kildare / Stoneybatter, Dublin



Formerly of Arbour Place, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7 and Canberra, Australia. Predeceased by his parents Sarah and Michael, his brothers Paddy and Eddie, his sister Hilary. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Siobhán, sons Patrick, Rory and Michael, brothers Charles and John, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

"May He Rest In Peace"

Funeral arrangements will follow shortly. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with cremation in Newland's Cross Crematorium with web-streaming from there on the link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/newslands-cross-cemetery-crematorium

Family Flowers only please. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions can not, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below.





Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Geraldine Valoo (née Hickey)

Formerly Rowanville & Leinster Walk, Kildare Town, Kildare



The death has occured of Gerladine Valoo ( nee Hickey), formerly of Rowanville and Leinster Walk, Kildare. March 6th 2021 at her home peacefully, 70 Rushdon Close, Grays, Essex in the care of her loving family.

Daughter of the late Jack and Mary Hickey. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Paul, children Tara, Emma and Sean. Son in law Aaron and Sean's partner Laura, grand daughter Eve, brothers John, Alan & Paddy, sister Cora Conlan, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Wednesday 14th April in line with Government restrictions and NHS guidelines.

A requiem Mass will be held in St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, East Thurrock, Grays Essex at 11.45 a.m.

To follow the service online please click the following link https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=st+thomas+of+canterbury+church+grays

When current circumstances have passed we look forward and will arrange for everyone to come together to celebrate Geraldine's life.

Donations in memory of Geraldine can be made to St. Luke's Hospice via the following link geraldinevaloo.muchloved.com

"Ar dheist De go raibh a anam Dilis"