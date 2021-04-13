NEW: Plan to build new bridge over River Liffey in Kildare for farming

There are plans for a new bridge over the River Liffey in the Straffan area for farming purposes.

Kildare Co Council has received a planning application for the proposed private development in Friarstown, according to Construction Information Services.

It's understood the structure will be used for the movement of livestock and agricultural vehicles.

According to the designs, the three-span bridge will be over 66m in length.

The three spans will feature lengths of 30.1m, 8.3m and 28.4m including supporting trusses.

The deck will have a width of 2.75m and it will be supported by four abutment walls.

The proposed structure will contain railings on either side which will measure 2.26m high and have a structural depth of 2.5m.

Other works are included such as gravel access ramps.