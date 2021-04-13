LATEST: Jobs on the way for Naas as massive €9m industrial facility gets green light

The go-ahead has been given for a €9m manufacturing and corporate facility in Naas.

Boran Plastic Packaging is behind plans for the 5,627 square metre manufacturing pland with three-storey head office in the Millennium Park, according to the buildinginfo.com database.

The development will incorporate, administration, sales, design and research and development departments - leading to recruitment for these roles.

Also in the plans is a staff changing room and staff canteen as well as car parking, bicycle parking.

The project will have its own electricity sub station as well as entrance gates, pedestrian gate, landscaping.

The overall site will span 2.5672 hectares in size.