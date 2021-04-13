BREAKING: Newbridge stabbing incident is now a murder investigation

Following a post-mortem examination by the office of the State Pathologist, investigating gardaí are now treating the death of a man in his 30s, following a stabbing incident in Newbridge on 07/04/2021, as murder.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. They are particularly appealing to those with camera footage from the Main Street / Thomas Street area of the town at between 5.30pm and 8pm on the date of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Newbridge garda station 045 431 212, the garda confidential line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

A man in his 30s arrested at the time of the incident is currently before the courts charged in connection with the case.

Investigations are ongoing.