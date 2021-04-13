Warning about direct sunlight causing fires through windows

Fire fighters have warned about the risk of direct sunlight causing fires.

Dublin Fire Brigade advised householders to keep vanity mirrors, crystals and glass ornaments out of direct sunlight.

A spokesperson said: "Remember the sun moves through the sky over the course of the day.

"The rays of the sun were reflected and concentrated on to this duvet cover causing it to catch fire.

"Luckily it was caught by the owner in time."

Householders have been advised to keep all reflective items out of direct sunlight and away from flammable materials.



