Kildare teenagers take part in new digital platform created by Young Social Innovators

Teenagers across Kildare and Ireland are speaking out this week on the issues impacting them and their innovative ideas for change with the help of a new digital platform created by Young Social Innovators as part of the YSI Speak Out Virtual Tour.

As part of a week-long campaign running until Friday, the YSI Speak Out Virtual Tour is inviting young people to upload and share, via video, the creative ways that they have contributed to their communities this year through Young Social Innovators.

Four groups of Kildare Transition Year students are working on projects on mental health, body image, physical activity and caring for animals.

Thousands of teenagers in almost every country across Ireland are taking part in Young Social Innovators this year creating and implementing social innovation projects on issues they care about impacting people, communities, and the environment.

During the Speak Out Virtual Tour, all of the videos created by YSI teams are being shared on a dedicated digital platform, searchable by location and theme, giving a real insight into the social issues most relevant to Ireland’s teenage population.

For more information, see: http://www.youngsocialinnovators.ie/speakout2021