Kildare people urged to donate to domestic violence services on Go Purple Day

Go Purple Day to Raise Awareness and Funds for Teach Tearmainn Friday, April 23rd is designated as Go Purple Day, a national day of fundraising and awareness for local domestic violence services, including Teach Tearmainn in County Kildare.



The dedicated day was initiated by members of An Garda Síochána in County Meath originally. It has now grown into a wider national day of awareness in partnership with Safe Ireland, the national agency working to create safety for women and children, and Men’s Aid. Teach Tearmainn is one of the 39 frontline service members of Safe Ireland across the

country.

People, businesses and schools are being encouraged to wear purple, bake purple, grow purple, paint purple, whatever they like to show their support and fundraise for their local domestic violence service. Given the times we are living through, it’s easy to Go Purple remotely with friends and family.

To donate, all you have to do is go to www.teachtearmainn.ie to make a donation or visit www.idonate.ie/teachtearmainn to create your own fundraising page for your school or organisation to raise vital funds for Teach Tearmainn. All funds raised in County Kildare will go directly to your local service which is Teach Tearmainn.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant increase in the numbers looking for support from a domestic violence service. According to Safe Ireland’s Tracking the Shadow Pandemic Reports, over 2,000 women and over 500 children, on average, received support from a domestic violence service each month from March to December

2020. In that same time, over 57,000 helpline calls were answered nationally.

An Garda Síochána has prioritised support for survivors of domestic and sexual violence with Operation Faoiseamh throughout Covid-19 and Teach Tearmainn has welcomed the force’s continued focus on this issue.

“For over a year now, we have all been working under enormous pressure to respond to those

fleeing domestic abuse,” said Lorraine Rowan, CEO of Teach Tearmainn. “In Ireland, and

across the globe, incidences of domestic and sexual violence have risen significantly since

the start of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns. We are very clear that Covid-19 does

not cause domestic and sexual violence, it has exposed it.”

“But, this epidemic has also exposed an outpouring of communal empathy for those living

with control and abuse in their homes that we have perhaps not seen before,” she continued.

“We hope that this Go Purple Day will give people another easy, fun way to continue to

support our work in keeping women and children safe here in County Kildare.

For more information and for ideas on what you can do to Go Purple contact: Anne Doyle, Administrator at Teach Tearmainn on admin@teachtearmainn.ie or call 045- 535178.