Green light for changes to shopping centre in Kildare town

Kildare County Council has granted planning permission for changes to Kildare Town Shopping Centre.

Locally-based company Clicstone Limited applied for approval to sub-divide the existing main foyer of the facility on Claregate Street.

As part of the re-configuration, space will be made for a new retail unit.

The estimated construction value of the works is over €60,000, according to Construction Information Services.

Current occupants of the Shopping Centre include An Post, Café K and Kildare Town Library.

An underground car park was recently renovated.

The Shopping Centre went on sale for €1.55m in 2018.

The family-owned grocery chain Clelands moved out of the premises in 2016.

Before that, the anchor tenant in the shopping centre was EUROSPAR.

The premises, which was built in 2005, has 14 retail units, two office units and three kiosks.

The overall property extends to approximately 2.358 sq.m (25,380 sq.ft.)