Kildare groups who work on human rights and equality encouraged to apply for funding

Organisations from across Kildare who are working on issues of human rights and equality are invited to apply to the Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2021-22.

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission (“the Commission”) will award small grants of up to €6,000 and general grants of up to €20,000 to support activities under three strands:

• Advancing Social and Economic Rights and Equality

• Combatting Racism and Racial Discrimination

• Progressing the Rights of People with Disabilities

The scheme, which is closing soon, is open to civil society organisations, rights-holder and community led groups, and trade unions from across the country, who can bring forward proposals on empowering people and communities to understand and claim their rights and be part of decision-making that affects them. This includes people at risk of discrimination protected under the nine grounds of Ireland’s equality legislation: gender, civil status, family status, age, sexual orientation, disability, race, religion, and membership of the Traveller community and people at risk of poverty and social exclusion.

Two organisations in Kildare, Older Voices Kildare and Maynooth University are among those previously awarded funding for work focused on human rights and equality.

Activities that the Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme 2021-22 supports include:

• Participatory education and training activities

• Projects focused on engaging people in shaping policy and legislation reform

• Conferences, seminars and roundtables

• Campaigns and print or digital tools

• Participatory research and policy analysis

• Monitoring compliance of public bodies with human rights and equality standards

Sinéad Gibney, Chief Commissioner of the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission stated:

“We’re delighted to begin the sixth year of our Human Rights and Equality Grant Scheme. To date, we have supported over 150 projects across Ireland including a number in Kildare, helping organisations to amplify and bring forward the voices of those who have experienced barriers to justice.

“We’d love to see a strong field of applications from across the country. We encourage organisations across Kildare who work on human rights and equality issues to check out the scheme, to read the qualifying criteria, and to make applications if they reach those criteria.”

The strict deadline for receipt of applications is Thursday 22nd April at 4pm and full details of the grant scheme are available on the Commission’s website: www.ihrec.ie