Spacious home for sale has extended sun room and large private garden

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to the market this bright and superbly spacious four bedroom detached family home in one of the most sought-after residential locations in Kilkenny City.

This modern home enjoys beautifully proportioned light-filled accommodation, as well as an extended sun room, and is very tastefully decorated throughout.



To the rear the property is further complimented by a large private garden, which is not overlooked.

Located within close proximity to sought-after schools and St Luke’s/Aut Even Hospitals, the property is only a 20 minute walk from Kilkenny City centre.

The area is very popular for both families and investors seeking an excellent house with every amenity on your doorstep.

Further information from Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

67 Talbots Gate

Freshford Road

Kilkenny

R95 E9X4

Guide Price: €425,000

BER C2