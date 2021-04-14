LATEST: 50 new Covid-19 cases across Kildare
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
Of the deaths reported today, 4 occurred in April, 2 occurred in March and 6 occurred in January.
The median age of those who died was 76 years and the age range was 42-91 years.
There has been a total of 4,812* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Tuesday 13th April, the HPSC has been notified of 431 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Of the cases notified today:
- 204 are men / 226 are women
- 70% are under 45 years of age
- The median age is 33 years old
- 160 in Dublin, 50 in Kildare, 34 in Donegal, 21 in Meath, 20 in Limerick and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties***
As of 8am today, 192 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 49 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of April 12th, 2021, 1,076,216 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 758,763 people have received their first dose
- 317,453 people have received their second dose
