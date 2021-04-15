Kildare Deaths, April 15

Bridget Kelly (née Condron), Patrician Avenue, Naas

The death has occurred of Bridget Kelly (née Condron), Patrician Avenue, Naas. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy and mother of the late Laurence. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Laura, son William, daughter-in-law Miriam, grandchildren Daniel, Shannon and Eamon, brother Anthony, extended family and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place with Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas. Those who would like to join the private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam

or via the Naas Parish App on the webcam folder. Bridget will be laid to rest in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

Noel Oxley, 27 Pine Villa, Portarlington, Laois / Monasterevin

The death has occurred of Noel Oxley, 27 Pine Villa, Portarlington, Laois / Monasterevin. Formerly Ballagh, Monasterevin, County Kildare. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sandra, daughter Gillian and her partner Philip, son Gary and his partner Priscilla, brother Harold, sisters Margaret, Emma, Caroline, Avril Sheila and Yvonne, grandchildren Erin, Jamie, Oliver, Crevan, Thomas, Cian and Oran, aunt Sheila, uncle Albert and Ann, aunt-in-law Deno, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and The Lads.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, A Private Family Funeral will take place. Removal from his residence on Saturday at 2.10pm (travelling via Bishopswood and Ballagh) arriving St John's Church, Monasterevin, for Funeral Service at 3pm. Burial afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery, Monasterevin. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the vicinity of the church and in the cemetery with Strict Social Distancing being observed at all times.

The family would like to thank you for your help and understanding at this sad and difficult time.

Noel's Funeral Service will be streamed live on.

https://laoisfuneralslive.com/johnmaherfuneraldirector

Ellen (Nell) Walsh (née Noonan), Mooretown, Rathcoffey

The death has occurred of Ellen (Nell) Walsh (née Noonan), Mooretown, Rathcoffey. She passed away on April 13, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, beloved wife of the late Peter (Skip), deeply regretted by her loving daughters Babs, Maureen, June and Geraldine, sons Jim and Peter, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jim, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Ellen.

Ellen's funeral cortége will be leaving her daughter June's residence on Friday morning at approx. 10:15am to arrive at Rathcoffey Church for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery. Those who would like to line the route, may do so in a safe and socially distanced manner.

Máire Weedle (née Garvey), Clane

The death has occurred of Máire Weedle (née Garvey), Clane. She passed away on April 14, very peacefully in the care of the staff at Hazel Hall Nursing Home, Clane, beloved wife of the late Michael and sister of the late Ted and Brian. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Róisin and Barbara, sons-in-law Kevin and José, grandchildren Cathal, Ciara, Aoife, Seoidín, David and Isabel, brothers Clem, Frank and Fr. Colin O.F.M., extended family and the largest circle of friends imaginable.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Máire. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family in the condolence's section below. Máire's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/

Máire's zest for life was an inspiration to us all. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/ for which she was a loyal fundraiser.