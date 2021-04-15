Kildare flour mill among winners of the prestigious 2021 Irish Food Awards

A Kildare flour mill is one of the national winners of 2021 Irish Food Writers’ Guild (IFWG) Food Awards.

Ballymore Organics has been honoured by the Irish Food Writers’ Guild for sustainability practices.

“In a year in which there has been a newfound appreciation for the simple pleasures in life, it is perhaps no coincidence that the winners of the 2021 Irish Food Writers’ Guild (IFWG) Food Awards reflect the basic foundations of Irish food,” said IFWG Chair, Kristin Jensen, who announced this year’s winners.

The 2021 Environmental Award went to Kildare business Ballymore Organics for producing organic porridge oats, stoneground flour and semolina, which witnessed a recent resurgence in popularity with people returning to or trying out home baking for the first time during lockdown.

Set up by James Kelly, it was the first mill to open in Kildare since Odlum’s 200-year-old Leinster Mills closed in 1989.

After growing his first organic crop of ‘smashing wheat’ in 2015, James convinced Andrew Workman of Dunany Flour to mill 20kg of the grain. Positive responses to the flour meant that James decided to build a mill on the farm and he started producing his own stoneground wholemeal flour in 2017. The single-varietal, single-origin flour is expensive to grow and mill, but James’s sales pitch was simple: he got in contact with hotels and restaurants telling the chefs about the way that he farmed and got them to try the flour. The hook was the flavour.

Soon his flour was being namechecked on menus at Aimsir, Ashford Castle, Dromoland Castle and Adare Manor and James was dealing regularly with Michelin-starred chefs. With wholemeal flour selling well, James expanded his range of products to plain flour and semolina at the beginning of 2020. He also started milling the oats that he grows, becoming Ireland’s only grower and miller of both wheat flour and porridge oats.

As well as selling direct to chefs, he invested in a small webshop, selling small amounts of 5kg, 10kg and 20kg bags of flour and porridge oats – until everything changed on 14 March 2020.

While James’s trade customers disappeared overnight, online orders – fuelled by a COVID-19-caused flour shortage – skyrocketed. Consumers locked down at home now actively wanted to buy Irish and support Irish farmers. James credits COVID-19 with putting his products on the map, which have gladdened the hearts of home bakers all around Ireland over the past year.