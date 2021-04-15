TRAFFIC: Vehicle on fire on Naas to Blessington road

Emergency services are dealing with a vehicle fire this afternoon on the Naas to Blessington Road (R410) at Eadestown.

Gardaí are directing traffic, but care is needed in the area as smoke may be affecting visibility, AA Roadwatch said.

Meanwhile there are delays heading into Naas on the Dublin Road (R445).

It’s also slow both ways on the Kilcullen Road between the Kilcullen Rd Roundabout and Piper’s Hill.

Elsewhere, it’s busy heading into Clane on the Prosperous Road (R403).